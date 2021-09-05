In loving memory, Willard Jesse Lee passed away on Aug. 31 after 91 wonderful years. Willard was born in Grand Island, Nebraska, on Feb. 16, 1930, to Jesse and Mary (Rodman) Lee. He attended a one-room schoolhouse through the eighth grade, and then attended Wood River High School his freshman year.
The family moved to Oregon when school was out, and Willard attended Oakland High School his final three years, graduating in 1948. Willard was the oldest of four kids, the others being Darlene, Donna and David.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother David, and his wife, Imogene Lee.
Willard is survived by his wife of 2 1/2 years, Sandra Struhbar; three children, Linda Parazoo of Eagle Point, Carol Lee of Roseburg, and Rod Lee of Roseburg; five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Willard drove a log truck for more than 40 years, starting in Alaska for Martin Box, and then for Roseburg Lumber for 25 years after working for the railroad. The family home burned while he worked on the train, so he built a new house during the night and rode the train during the day. Willard and his family started the Oakland Tree Farm on 53 acres across the Calapooia Creek from Oakland in 1970. Willard and Jean also grew trees on several other ranches around Oakland, and enjoyed attending Christmas tree conventions twice a year, where they made many friends.
Willard was a fun-loving man who never lived a dull moment, and was always positive to the end. He will be missed terribly by his family and thought of highly by all who friended him.
(1) comment
So very sad to hear of his passing.
