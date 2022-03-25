William Ashton DeRemer Jr. of Winston, Oregon, passed away on March 12, 2022. He was born Aug. 21, 1941, in Eureka, California, to William Sr. and Evelyn DeRemer.
Bill enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1963, at age 22. He was honorably discharged in 1965. Bill married the love of his life, Dianna Staley, on Dec. 18, 1965. They had their son Danny in 1967.
Bill was a journeyman carpenter, an accomplished welder and owner of a muffler shop in Winston, Oregon, “Bill’s Country Muffler.” He then went to work at the V.A. in the laundry department where he drove truck and retired in 2006.
Bill loved spending time with family and friends, taking long drives in the country and the coast with Dianna. He was passionate about singing karaoke and sang at several venues. Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dianna, his son, Danny and daughter-in-law, Shelly, their three kids, Kyra and her children (Kahos, Syrender, and Ryker), Dakota, and Dalton. He also survived by his sister, Deana and Dave Bastian, Anetta and Preston Workley, Michelle and Michael Bellinger. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Evelyn DeRemer.
There will be a celebration of life potluck lunch on Saturday, April 9, 2022, 11 a.m. at the Winston Community Center.
