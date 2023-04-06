William “Bill” C. Townsend Jr., age 89, passed away at his daughter’s home in Roseburg, Oregon, on March 19, 2023. He was born March 15, 1934, in Cottage Grove, Oregon, at his grandparent’s home, to William Clayton and Eva Elizabeth (Lancaster) Townsend.
Bill attended school at South Deer Creek and Glide. After graduating from Glide high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and achieved the rank of Airman First Class.
He met and married his first love Linda (Crane) Hedrick on June 8, 1956. They were blessed with three children, William Ralph, Lisa Marie and Leslie Kay. After they divorced, he met the love of his life Ruth Mae Bates. She brought to their nest five children, Ronald Dale, Donna Gayle, Jackie Lynn, Larry Dean and Jimmy Don Bates. They decided eight wasn't quite enough so they introduced Jerry Brian to the family. Due to health issues, he lost Ruth in 2000.
He then met Lorraine Christian, they married in 2004 and she had three daughters, Carol Welch, Barbara Cazin and Terry Norton. He lost Lorraine in 2013.
He shared his love of the outdoors with his family. He reminisced about the hunting trips he would take with his grandpa, parents and sister, Georgia. Fishing was his passion, which also went back to his great-grandfather and father. If he wasn't working or running errands, he was at the fishing hole.
Later in life when fishing was no longer safe for him to be on those high, slick rocks, with loose gravel leading to the Narrows, he enjoyed the challenge of Bingo. There were several small bingo places for him to go, like the Valley of the Indians, VFW, Elks and the Roseburg Senior Center, it just depended on the day. Bill enjoyed playing at Seven Feathers occasionally and would try his hand at the slots. Sometimes luck was in his favor, but mostly not.
After the lockdown of Covid, he could not wait for Wednesdays and Fridays for bingo to start up at the Roseburg Senior Center, which is where he had many dear friends. “Shorty” as he called her, Millie Humphries, always met him with a smile and some kind of candy. Patty Aumock who would sit next to him to ensure his papers were marked correctly and watch to make sure he didn't miss any numbers. There are many more who were dear to his heart. He will also be remembered for his funny sense of humor and jokes.
William was proceeded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Clifford Townsend (1940-1942); sisters, Donna B. Townsend Neavoll (1936-1978); Georgia A. Townsend Pendergrass (1937-2010); step sons, Ronald, Jackie, Jimmy Bates; son, W.R Townsend and daughter, Leslie Kay.
William is survived by his sister, Wanda Duncan of Roseburg; children: Lisa (Larry) Schrader of Roseburg; Jerry (Cricket) Townsend of Winston; Donna McSperitt of Winston; Larry Bates of Winston; Carol Welch of Washington; Barbara Cazin of Salem; Terry (Dan) Norton of Roseburg. First wife and friend Linda Saylor. Grandchildren; Stanny, Tracy, Melissa, BJ, Jeff, Jhanna, Alan, Krisha Nichole, JJ, Jared and Mason. He has multiple great and great-great-grandkids, plus many nieces and nephews. Bob and Dixie Fitch of (Winston) Texas, were among his closest friends. He also leaves his beloved kitty cat, Snowflake.
His service is planned on April 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Taylor’s Family Mortuary in Winston, Oregon. After his service, he will be interred in the Winston Cemetery following the military Honors presented by the Vietnam Veterans of America Honor Guard at 2 p.m. Anyone wishing to attend is welcome to join us as we celebrate a life well lived by a man who was well-loved.
