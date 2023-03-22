William "Bill" Cleo Seratt was born on Oct. 15, 1956, in Corona, California, to parents Dorothy and Willard. He was the third child of seven, sharing his upbringing with siblings, Deborah, James, David, Patrick, Robin, and Jennifer.
Bill spent the majority of his career as a long-haul truck driver, viewing the world from the driver’s seat of his 18-wheeler, frequently with one of his three daughters in tow.
Following his years at the wheel, Bill was a friendly face behind the cash register at Lee Mac’s Market and O’Briens General Store in Exeter and Stratham, New Hampshire, before retiring to Fort Mill, South Carolina, in 2017.
He left South Carolina, in 2021 and moved to Roseburg, Oregon, where he spent his last years in the company of his sister, Debbie and her husband, Dan.
Bill loved camping, music, playing guitar, reading, fishing, and mostly art - regardless of the medium, he was a true artist and loved to share this passion with others. Bill was always available to share a hilarious story about his childhood or life on the road.
Bill is survived by his siblings, his three daughters; Kacey, Jackie and Coreen, his two sons-in-law; Mark and Brad, his 10 grandchildren; Malik, Vanessa, Kadric, Aliviah, Charlotte, Skyler, Landin, Anne, William, Oliver and his cat Abby Rosie. He was known to many, and loved by all.
Memorial services for Bill will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider spreading his love of the arts to more children by making a monetary donation at givekidsthearts.org, or within your local community.
