Aug. 3, 1932 – Sept. 27, 2022
Papa Bill passed peacefully at Rose Haven Nursing Center, Roseburg, Oregon, on Sept. 27, 2022, at 3:16 p.m., while listening to Shaun and Shereen sing "Amazing Grace."
Bill was born on Aug. 3, 1932, to Cora and Tony Leenders in Lynden, Washington. He was the youngest of nine children. He spent his early years working on the family dairy farm and that's where he developed his life-long discipline, work habits and work ethic. Bill graduated from Nooksack Valley High School, Lynden, Washington, in 1950, and enlisted in the United States Army. He proudly served from 1950–1952, and was a veteran of the Korean War.
After his military service, Bill returned home and began a career as a banker and insurance agent. In 1958, he married his beautiful wife, Dorothy Geerdes, and moved to Sumas, Washington, where his son Shaun and daughter Shereen were born. In 1969, the family moved to Sutherlin, Oregon, and Bill opened Leenders Insurance Agency. Working as an independent agent, he and Dorothy successfully managed the business for more than 40 years.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Leenders, brothers Henry, Pete, Gerrit, Ralph and Clarence, sisters Alice McGary, Gertrude Kazen and grandson Pete Marshall.
Bill is survived by his son Shaun (Mary) Leenders, Boring, Oregon; his daughter Shereen (Dan), Medford, Oregon; his long-time love Jan Mansfield, Oakland, Oregon; sister Evelyn Hovde, Bellingham, Washington; grandchildren Jacob Leenders, (Megan), Portland, Oregon, Kristina Thom, (Jeremy), Portland, Oregon, Sarah Leenders, Boring, Oregon, Brianna Brewe (Mitch), Seattle, Washington, Will (Maddie) Leenders, Portland, Oregon, Scott Marshall, Grants Pass, Oregon, Boomer Marshall, Medford, Oregon, and Emily (Travis) Brink, Medford, Oregon. He is also survived by 26 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and many, many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bill worked hard and played hard. He loved to travel and 'hosted' several vacation trips to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and Hawaii, for family and friends. He loved his fishing and hunting trips, was an avid golfer and loved to bowl (with the left or right hand). Bill also sponsored and pitched on the 'very successful' Leenders Insurance softball team for many years. Best sponsor ever!
Bill was without question a 'family first' guy. He spent countless hours encouraging and supporting his children and grandchildren at church, school, music and sporting events.
He was known throughout Oregon as the guy with 'the cow bells.' He and his 'beloved cow bells' cheered on the best of the best. And when they took away his cowbells (noise makers) he had his very own 'shrill whistle' (from calling cows) that worked just fine, thank you very much! He was also a long-time Oregon Duck Football season ticket holder and loved traveling to Portland to root on the Trailblazers.
Bill loved Jesus and shared his faith with many. He believed Jesus' death on the cross and His resurrection created salvation for him and the world to cling to.
The funeral service is scheduled for Oct. 8, 2022, 11 a.m., at the Roseburg National Cemetery, Roseburg, Oregon.
