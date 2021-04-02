William (Bill) Lester Bull passed away the end of February at his home in Myrtle Creek, OR. He was born in May of 1950 in Williamsport, PA to William F. and Ruth Weaver Bull. Both parents preceded Bill in death.
After graduating from Warren Run High School, he attended Williamsport Community College where he studied carpentry. In 1969 he married Barbie Walter. They moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in the late 70s. Bill later moved to Oregon, where he was self-employed remodeling homes and doing repairs.
Bill is survived by his former wife and their children, Jaime, Todd, Brad, Chad, Tracie and Christie. He is also survived by his sisters, Sharon Bull Bartholomew and Tina Bull Fisher.
No services are planned at this time.
