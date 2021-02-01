February 9, 1942 -- January 28, 2021
The DASH between those years matters so much. The DASH represents the years from beginning to end -- the time spent on earth -- how I lived and loved. This is how I spent my DASH.
A SON born to Louis and Rose (Waters) Mundt in Sedro-Woolley, WA. A HUSBAND (55 years) to Carla (Tomlin) Mundt. (Imagine finding both love and friendship in one person) A FATHER to Edie Chan. A GRANDFATHER to Sam and Matthew. An UNCLE to Brian, Christine, and Pam. A BROTHER to Elaine. A STUDENT at Roseburg High School (1960) and Oregon State University (Pharmacy 1965). A PHARMACIST and STORE MANAGER (Medford, Bend, Portland and Corvallis (34 years) Payless Stores and Junction City Safeway Pharmacist (7 years). A TRAVELER to 21 + states, Italy, Germany, Eastern Canada, and Mexico (every Thanksgiving for 8 years). A SUPPORTER of women and men's OSU basketball, Linn Benton Retired Educators and Carla as we searched for her Oregon Ancestors.
I am truly proud of the way I lived my life -- I experienced every moment as a gift.
As per my wish, there will be a private family memorial. Memorials may be made to "Criterion Schoolhouse Project" EIN #84-1628762 -- the one room schoolhouse at the Oregon State Fairgrounds. Oregon State Fair Foundation, 2330 17th St. NE Salem, OR 97301
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.