William Roger Scherner passed away on June 8, 2022, at the age of 75. Bill was born in Roseburg, Oregon, on Jan. 15, 1947, to parents William and LaVern Scherner. He graduated from Roseburg High School in 1966.
Bill served in the U.S. Navy from 1967-1971 and was a Boiler Technician 3 on the USS Ponchatoula (A0-148). After an honorable discharge, he returned to Roseburg and began his career working for ODOT (Shady) as a Landscape Maintenance Worker and retired after 30 years.
Bill was the happiest when surrounded by the beauty of the Oregon outdoors. Until Bill's health could no longer allow him to do his favorite things, he and his little dog Casey could be found fishing the lakes, streams and rivers. He liked taking short trips to the mountains and visiting his favorite places along the Oregon coast. He especially enjoyed spending a day at one of the many Douglas County Parks or taking a drive along the scenic North Umpqua River.
His fondest memories were spending time with his father, others in the Scherner clan and friends hunting in Paisley, Oregon.
Bill was a kind and generous man with a heart of gold who loved the simple things in life.
He is survived by his mother LaVern Scherner, daughter Cheri King and sister Barbara (Bob) Marklund; Papa to his grandchildren Ashley McKinley, Jordan Elliott and Kristen King. He leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Our hearts are broken.
Bill was preceded in death by his father William and sister Janet Barnes.
It was a short trip. Gone, but never forgotten.
Private family services with military honors will be held on June 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Roseburg Memorial Gardens. William will be laid to rest in the Garden of Valor. Wilson's Chapel of the Roses is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.