William (Bill) Sinclair Moffitt passed away on Dec. 5, 2022, in his sleep at the age of 93. Bill was born on Jan. 14, 1929, to Georgine Sinclair Moffitt and Willis J. Moffitt. He grew up in Garden Valley surrounded by his grandparents and uncles working on the family orchard. As an adult, Bill eventually moved into the Sinclair Ranch, established in 1908, and continued in the family tradition of taking care of the land that his grandfather, uncles and his mom had tended and now it has been passed onto the 5th generation, Bill’s grandson, Christopher.
Bill cherished his family and the homestead having grown up there, starting his family there and then retiring at the homestead. He enjoyed his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren visiting. He still ate from the mulberry bush he had enjoyed as a child and kept up with the tradition of bringing the first buttercup to his wife every spring.
Bill attended school throughout Oregon, in Medford, Grants Pass and Eugene, and graduated from Roseburg High School in 1947. After school, and a short stint at Oregon State University, he worked as a Journeyman Tile Setter. After a period of time starting his own business in Roseburg. Bill’s beautiful tile work can be seen throughout the Northwest, north of Seattle and south of Roseburg.
Bill met the love of his life, Gayle Parr, 80 years ago while in middle school. They married in 1948 and resided in downtown Roseburg in the Kohlhagen apartments, before building a small home on the family property.
They welcomed three children; Patricia, Rebecca and Michael, whom he all adored. They were surrounded by family and friends and enjoyed entertaining and having big family get-togethers. Though jobs would take them away from Douglas County, they always found their way back to the valley.
Bill was well known for his quick wit, sense of humor, hard work, kindness, loving nature and especially the love of his girl, Gayle.
Bill and Gayle loved their camping getaways to the beach and hosted a large family campout every year. Bill had the amazing skill of being able to fix anything with a smile and had a zest for learning and teaching. When he smiled it lit up the room and you always felt safe and loved in his presence. He was indeed a member of the greatest generation. There will never be another man like him.
Bill is survived by his wife, of 74 years, Gayle Parr Moffitt; his three children, Patricia Moffitt, Rebecca Sherlock (Michael) and Michael Moffitt (Kristianna); daughter-in-law, Terri Robertson (Reg); seven grandchildren: Jennifer, Melissa, Krista (Matt), Sarah (Jeremy), Kyle (Jenn), Christopher (Stephany) and Emily (Chad); eight great-grandchildren: Haley, Lucas, Connor, James, Nolan, Gavin, Rylee and Annabelle; plus two great-great-grandchildren, Theo and Luna. Bill is also survived by beloved nieces and nephews and numerous family and friends.
A memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2023. Any donations can be made to the American Parkinson’s Association.
