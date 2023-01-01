William (Bill) Sinclair Moffitt passed away on Dec. 5, 2022, in his sleep at the age of 93. Bill was born on Jan. 14, 1929, to Georgine Sinclair Moffitt and Willis J. Moffitt. He grew up in Garden Valley surrounded by his grandparents and uncles working on the family orchard. As an adult, Bill eventually moved into the Sinclair Ranch, established in 1908, and continued in the family tradition of taking care of the land that his grandfather, uncles and his mom had tended and now it has been passed onto the 5th generation, Bill’s grandson, Christopher.

