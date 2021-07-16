William (Bill) Webb Wynegar passed away peacefully on June 27, 2021 at the home of his daughter, SueAnn Ashenfelter. Bill was born on January 10, 1933 in Hollywood, California, to Wesley Preston and Lurene Betts Wynegar.
Bill spent much of his youth in Oregon and was especially fond of the time his family lived on their Boomer Hill ranch. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1952 - 1956. His career included service station management and truck driving. Bill was a gifted musician who taught himself to play guitar. He never learned to read a note of music, but that didn’t stop him from playing. He could listen to a song, pick up his guitar and play it. Bill spent many years playing in bands in local establishments.
Bill is survived by daughter Angie (Steve) Peterman; son Mike (Linda) Wynegar of Myrtle Creek; daughter Michelle (Tom) Smith of North Bend; daughter Vickie Branford of Eugene; daughter SueAnn (Mike) Ashenfelter of Roseburg; sister Darlene Callahan of Springfield; step-sister BJ Nuckolls of Roseburg; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Marlene Wearin, sister Edie Frentress, and granddaughter Asya Wynegar.
Military burial services will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Roseburg National Cemetery.
