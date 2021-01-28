Bill Wegner passed January 11th, 2021, in his sleep. His smile and sense of humor will be missed by many family and friends.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents John Sr. " Harry" and Freda Wegner, and his brother John Jr. " Jack" Wegner. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Mike Kongiser; sister-in-law, Mary Wegner-Jerrell; son, Paul Wegner; former wife, Judy Wegner.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date to be determined.
