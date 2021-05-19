On May 5, 2021, William Dudley Graves II went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at Mercy Medical Center, Roseburg, Oregon. He was born on March 16, 1945 in Hermosa Beach, California to William Dudley and Erma Pauline (Graham) Graves.
His early years were spent in the Redondo Beach area where his family resided. He attended high school and community college in that area. Much of his youth was spent playing baseball, being coached by his father and Uncle Bud Gray. He spent every summer playing ball on many league teams in the Los Angeles area.
He attended Westmont College playing baseball while majoring in education for the college graduating with a BA (1967) and Teaching Credential (1968). At the end of his senior year, he was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He spent that summer in Ogden, Utah, in the rooky league. His manager was Tommy Lasorda and had a very successful season.
At the end of the summer, he returned to Westmont to complete his fifth-year student teaching. He went on to play for the Dodgers for three more seasons in the minor league (Bakersfield, CA). During that time, he joined the California National Guard spending six years in the unit assigned to Glendale, CA. His MOS was fire data control.
After he completed his career in pro-baseball he began teaching. He taught math in junior high and senior high in Glendora, California for 13 years. He also coached baseball and taught drivers’ education. In 1981, he and his family moved to Riddle, Oregon, where he taught math and computers in the secondary school (7-12). Along with teaching he coached baseball and basketball and taught some math night classed at Umpqua Community College. He retired from teaching in 2000 and spent his time fishing, making fishing rods, tying flies, traveling, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Elaine; his son William David; his daughter Elizabeth Ann (Ryther); and four grandchildren, Rebecca Elaine, Jerry Raymond Jr., Brianna Renee (Ash) and Isabella Flora.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Bill and Erma, and sister Nancy Pauling Smith.
Bill was a kind and caring man who loved his Lord and church family. Everywhere he went he arrived with a smile on his face and a handful of jokes and riddles. He loved to make people smile. He will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Tri City Baptist Church, 158 Crest Dr., Myrtle Creek, OR, at 2:00 p.m. on May 22, 2021. A reception will follow the service. The family asks that instead of flowers you contribute to your favorite charity.
