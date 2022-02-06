William Frank Duke Chapman passed away in his home in Roseburg, Oregon, on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Most people in the community knew him as Duke and he carried that name well as he was larger than life with a heart of gold. He was born on Feb. 28, 1950 in Pendleton, and grew up in Pilot Rock, Oregon. Duke and his wife, Carolyn Leathers Chapman, were childhood sweethearts and later married in 1968, after graduating from Pilot Rock High School. Duke served his country in the Army National Guard from 1969 to 1975. He worked in various capacities of Forest Products Management in Wisconsin, Washington, and Oregon. He later became a general contractor building custom homes and commercial buildings in the Roseburg Area. He finished his career as a realtor.
Duke was an avid fisherman and hunter. You could also find him attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s extra-curricular sports and school activities. He was a man of very few words, as he believed in talking very little and listening much more. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, son, Tim Chapman and wife, Dawn of Roseburg, son, Daryn Chapman of Washougal, Washington, daughter, Cassi Chapman Brown, and husband, Neal of Roseburg and six grandchildren and two great grandsons. He is also survived by sister, Penny Corbett and husband, Kenny of Silverton, Oregon, several nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Chapman and Flora Chapman, and sister, Annabell Hatch and her husband, Lou.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.