William Willie Bill Howard Pickett, 73, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 5, 2021 at his home in Canyonville.
Born in Roseburg on October 18, 1948, the son of Elvin and Bennetta Pickett, and raised in Canyonville, where he lived his entire life.
William grew up on the Round Up Ranch in Canyonville as the youngest of four siblings, enjoying outdoor adventures on the ranch, and surrounding hills that would eventually shape and grow his passion for hunting, trapping, and as an adult, being a houndsman. In addition to his passion and interests, he was also a lifelong member of the IOOF Douglas Lodge #14 of Canyonville, and spent most of his life working in the timber industry and retired from Roseburg Forest Products.
He met his wife, Lois Marie Jensen, and they were married in 1973. The couple had four sons, and he prided himself as a teacher and mentor for their shared passion for the outdoors.
Later in life, he found love for the second time marrying Harolene Dane. Together, they raised their grandson, Zach, and shared a love of the Oregon Coast.
William was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Edward and Jack, and his stepdaughter, Kelly Evenson.
A dedicated husband, father and grandfather, he was loved and admired by friends and family.
He leaves his wife, Harolene Dane Pickett; his sons, Bronson (Lucinda); Doug (Michelle); Brandon (Frank); and Mitch. His stepdaughter, Sandy Campbell. His brother, Charles (Delores). His grandchildren Madeline, Zach, Taylor, Mason, Gannyn, Elysium and Beau.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the IOOF Cemetery in Canyonville, OR.
