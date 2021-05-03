Age 81, of Azalea, Oregon, passed away April 24, 2021. There will be private family service May 9, 2021. A public Celebration of Life will be held in mid-July 2021.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Roseburg, Douglas County grapple with landfill issues
-
Much needed to help homeless people in Roseburg, Medford group says
-
Douglas County drops to COVID-19 moderate risk, while 15 other counties placed in extreme risk
-
Roseburg High School's mascot will continue to be Indians
-
Kansas man lodged in Douglas County Jail on suspicion of rape, sex abuse
Click for water temperature
Latest News
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.