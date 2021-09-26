William Theodore Schattenkerk, 92, passed away at home in Brockway, OR, on Sept. 18, 2021. He was born May 14, 1929 in Roseburg, son of Henry and Lucy (Schulze) Schattenkerk. Ted grew up on their family farm, where his parents had a fruit stand on Hwy 42. Ted graduated from Roseburg High in 1947.
Ted enjoyed hiking. He hiked a 287-mile portion of the Appalachian Trail in 1950, along with many trails in Oregon. Ted served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. He attended Southern Oregon College of Education (SOCE) from 1953 to 1954, where he met Dorothy Rathkey of Tenmile. They soon married. He graduated from OSC (now OSU) in 1957 with a bachelor's degree in range management. Most of his working career was with the U.S. Forest Service and BLM. In 1973 Ted and Dorothy came home to their respective family farms. Ted again worked with the BLM from the 1990s to the early 2000s. He retired in 2009 at age 80 after several years as a freelance botanist.
Ted's life was family, farming, outdoor recreation and traveling. In 2004, he interpreted natural history on the Shobu-to-Roseburg Sister City bus tour in Oregon. He went to Shobu, Japan in 2005 with the Sister City group. Ted enjoyed all Native Plant Society of Oregon (NPSO) activities. He volunteered with the Glide Wildflower Show for many years. He enjoyed finding endemic plants with his friend, Larry Broeker. Ted's favorite car was the Land Rover. He owned a '67 Rover for 54 years.
Ted is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy, four children: Carol (Bob) Gutmann, Ed (Della), Henry, and Amy (Ron) Sutten; three grandchildren: Mike (Tia), Teresa (Patrick) Burcher, and April Schattenkerk; and four great-grandchildren. Ted was predeceased by his parents and two brothers Edward and Albert.
Private arrangements have been made with Taylor’s. An extended obituary can be viewed at: https://www.taylorsfamilychapel.com/obituary/william-schattenkerk
