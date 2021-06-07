William W. Blakeley was born in Pittsburg, PA, September 2, 1924 to parents Elvin Blakeley and Ethel Goodwin-Blakeley.
Bill joined the Coast Guard and met Donna, they married had two children, Ann and Lindee. Bill Worked for Umpqua Dairy and retired after 30 years.
Bill was a good friend to lots of people in the Sutherlin area.
Bill passed away on June 3rd, 2021. He will be missed by lots of friends.
Private services will be held at date to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.