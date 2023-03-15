William “Bill” Walter West, age 87, passed away on March 13, 2023, at Mercy Medical Center.
Bill was born on July 10, 1935, in Sedalia, Missouri. He was the firstborn of William Delbert and Frances Elizabeth West.
Bill was a 1953 graduate of John Marshal High School, L.A. City College, Glendale College, UCC and America Institute of Banking.
Bill, an Army Veteran, family man and active community volunteer, had a full and successful lifetime of experiences, including service in the U.S. Army as a sharpshooter. Bill spent 45 years in banking, the last 25 years were with Umpqua Bank. He spent most of his time in the community with the Vigilantes for Justice and with the South Douglas Rodeo.
He was a past president of the Myrtle Creek and Sutherlin Chamber of Commerce as well as the Lions Club. Bill was a past treasurer for the Myrtle Creek and Sutherlin Chamber, chairman of Wood ‘n Nickel Days, Elder of the Tri-City Presbyterian Church, Elks Lodge #1943 trustee, leader of Webelos and Cub Scouts. He was also a member of the Umpqua Valley Community Hospital Advisory Board, South Umpqua Budget Committee, Lancer Booster Club, South Douglas Community Survey and was in the “Eye Spy” program.
Bill was chosen “Boss of the Year” by America Business Women’s Association (ABWA) and was in the “Men’s Beauty Contest” for Cystic Fibrosis. In 1977, Bill received Myrtle Creek’s Citizen of the Year and in 2018, received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Bill was one of the starters of Vigilantes for Justice and the South Douglas Rodeo, the RV Park, the Turkey Grand Prix and participated in the Grand Pre for three years.
He was involved with the “tree planting” down Main Street in Myrtle Creek. Bill was also involved with Marilyn in starting the All-Night Graduation Party for South Umpqua High School in 1983.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn of Myrtle Creek, Oregon. They were married in 1965, at the home of his sister, Carolyn in Hacienda Heights, California. He is also survived by his son Steven, wife Katrina and their daughters, Natasha and Brook. Adopted daughter, Amber Johnson. Granddaughter, Crystal Finch from North Carolina. Son Bill, wife Pauline, their son Alex and wife Teresa. Daughters Ann and husband Robert, their children Jack, Harry and Molly. Ann, husband Robert, their children Jack, Harry and Molly all from England. Amanda and daughter Cathy Jo and husband Casey and sons Malcom and Logan. Adel and husband Shaun, their children, Autum, sons William and Chris, his wife Alexandria, their children Hayden and Hailien. Daughter Tammy, husband Phil and their children, Alyssa, Ember, Desmond, Jacob, Reece. Donna, her husband and their children, Jayson, Kullin and Zaine. Sarah, her husband Brindon and daughter Wednesday, Sherry with Shenna and daughter Unique all from North Carolina.
Foster children; son Michael Harlan, wife Elizabeth and children Heather and Sean of California. Daughter, Diane Sewalk Robertson, children son Joseph Sewalk and wife Amanda Lynn, son Zachariah. Daughter Kayla Sewalk Sagastume, husband Geovany and daughters Cecilia and twins Josephine and Joslyn. Son, Dominic all from Pennsylvania. Sister, Ruth Carolyn Smith Cazares Crow husband Terry, son Douglas Smith. Kenneth Smith, wife Carol, daughters Sharon Ulam, her husband Sean and their sons Daemon and Tristan and Laura Smith. Brother, Delbert Duane West, wife Cathy all of California.
Niece Kimberly and daughter Brianna and Rubin Carter Gonzales from Virginia. Sister-in-law Suejane Hughes, her daughters, Lisa Milot Jock-Denny, husband Ronnie (RJ) and their children Race, Sydney, step-children, Gavin Dennis, Hanna Briggs, Brooklyn Dennis, Gabrielle Dennis and Ashleigh Gherardini and family. Kristin (Krissy) Milot Elwood and son Nolan. Bill also leaves behind many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Fran West, daughter Cynthia Lynn West Finch, grandson William Jonathan (BJ) Finch and Baby Sherry Finch. Great-granddaughter Angel Sky Davis, grandson-in-law Willie Shadix and foster son-in-law Jim Robertson. In laws, James and Mildred Hughes, brothers-in-law Jim and Billy Hughes.
Bill’s service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Tri-City Church of Christ.
