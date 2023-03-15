On Jan. 28, 2023, Wilma Jean (Stugart) Landau passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. Jean, as she was known to family and friends, was the 11th of 12 children born to John and Katherine Stugart. She was born Jan. 27, 1934 in Wheatland, Wyoming, but grew up in Loveland, Colorado. Jean was 89 years and one day old when she died.
Jean married her best friend and “birthday buddy” (they shared the same birthday, though three years apart), Calvin Landau, on Jan. 9th, 1952, just weeks before her 18th birthday.
Throughout her life, Jean would reminisce on how people told her she was too young to get married, and that she and Cal proved them all wrong by living happily married together for the rest of their lives. Together they shared four children, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved tremendously.
Having a husband in the Air Force, Jean had the opportunity to live in numerous places and dabbled in various occupations as well. One of the most fondly recalled livelihoods was owning the Donut Hole bakeshop together with Cal in Meiners Oaks, California, in the mid-1970s. Jean also worked in collections for Sears and First Interstate Bank, was an instructional assistant for Ojai Unified School District and performed as a seamstress, bookkeeper and both a bank teller as well as supervisor.
Jean also volunteered in immeasurable capacities. She was a Cub Scout Den Leader and Girl Scout Leader while her children were in scouting. She also served on the product sales team for the Western Rivers Girl Scout Council while her granddaughter was a girl scout. Jean was involved in the Lions Club in Ojai, California and both Sutherlin and Roseburg, Oregon. In addition, Jean was part of the Non-Commission Officer’s Wives’ Club, PTAs at her children’s schools and in various manners at church.
Jean was an outgoing woman who was loved by many and made friends everywhere she went. She was well-known at Oakland High School in the late 1990s and early 2000s, (when her grandchildren Henry and Melissa Maynard attended) for baking dozens upon dozens of cookies for the bus ride to Pendleton, Oregon, for the basketball state championships. She didn’t only bake for the basketball team but made sure that the cheerleaders and pep band all had plenty as well. Jean was devoted to being there for her grandchildren in everything that they did.
Jean never had idle hands, in her free time she dabbled in hobbies such as crocheting, cake decorating, and beaded jewelry. While she proved to be splendid at everything she endeavored, her greatest passion and most magnificent talent was quilting. Besides creating beautiful quilts herself, she also enjoyed sharing her knowledge with others and working together with her friends in their quilt groups. Jean left behind countless quilts that are bringing both beauty and comfort to the lives of her loved ones.
Jean is survived by her daughter Carrie (Landau) Maynard, son Craig Landau, children-in-law Wayne Maynard, Henry Maynard, and Leslie Venolia, as well as all of her grandchildren and their partners and children.
She is preceded in death by husband Cal, son Calvin “Butchie” Fredrick Landau, Jr., and daughter Cathy (Landau) Maynard.
A celebration of life will be held on April 1, 2023, at Riverview Terrace (Roseburg), activity room at 10 a.m.
Jean Landau will be interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association (https://diabetes.org).
