On Jan. 28, 2023, Wilma Jean (Stugart) Landau passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. Jean, as she was known to family and friends, was the 11th of 12 children born to John and Katherine Stugart. She was born Jan. 27, 1934 in Wheatland, Wyoming, but grew up in Loveland, Colorado. Jean was 89 years and one day old when she died.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.