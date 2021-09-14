Wilma Lucile Cook, age 76, died September 3, 2021 in her own home as she wished. Wilma was born in Drain, Oregon to William and Alice Traylor on August 8, 1945. She graduated from Drain High School in 1963 and went on to complete an associate’s degree at Southern Oregon College.
Wilma married Guilbert Cook September 9, 1965 in Canyonville, Oregon. She made their house a home and they were blessed with six children. Wilma was a seamstress and did sewing as a side job, but raising her kids was truly her happy place. When the grandkids came along, she continued loving and caring for them too. A longtime member of the Drain Church of Christ, she seldom missed a Sunday assembly. Her son Terry faithfully brought her to church every week right up to the Sunday before she passed. Wilma was willing to try anything once and she would go into the new experience with a big smile on her face.
Wilma is survived by her daughter, Diane (Charles) of Klamath Falls, OR; son, Gary (Tammy) of Missoula, MT; son, Terry of Drain, OR; son, Ronald (Candi) of Roseburg, OR; son, Kenneth of Drain, OR; daughter, Josephine (Paul) of Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Dorothy Cooper of Drain, OR; sister, Edith Thompson of Pendleton, OR; 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Guilbert Cook.
Services will be held at the Drain Church of Christ on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11:00am. Arrangements by Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel in Cottage Grove.
