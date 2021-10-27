It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our son, Wyatt James Olinghouse. He was born in Roseburg, Oregon, on March 27, 2005, and passed away Oct. 21, 2021.
He is the son of John and Amber Olinghouse. In addition to his parents, Wyatt is survived by his two sisters, Deon Olinghouse and Devan Olinghouse. He is also survived by many grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and all those he made a part of our family.
He was a junior at Roseburg High School, where he was an active member of FFA. He was also known for his amazing smile and being the life of the party. Wyatt will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at The Douglas County Fairgrounds Floral Building at 1 p.m.
