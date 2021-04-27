Yvonne LaRae Wright, age 86, passed away April 20, 2021 in Roseburg, Oregon. She was born July 31, 1934 in St. Maries, Idaho to Merland and Jettie Lyda Bentley.
Yvonne grew up in Northern Idaho and Montana, graduating from Grangeville High School in 1952 and the University of Idaho in 1956. She taught High School for three years in Grangeville, Idaho and then moved to Roseburg in 1961, where she taught Middle School for 30 years in Glide, Oregon.
Yvonne was a life-long member of Daughters of the Nile and Eastern Star. After retirement she served on the Roseburg Community Concert Board for several years
Yvonne is survived by Jim Wright, her husband of 62 years; two daughters, Sonia Wright (Joe Criscione) and Lottie Hamrick (Michael Hamrick); and grandson, Alexander Hamrick. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be at Taylor's Family Chapel in Winston on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital or the charity of your choice.
