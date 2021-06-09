It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that Zackary Shane Botts, born October 21, 1990, passed away on June 7th, 2021.
Zack was born in Roseburg, OR, to Randy and Sara Botts (Koyano). He attended Glide High School and received his GED from Umpqua Community College. He then went on to attend Lane Community College.
Zack enjoyed hiking, swimming in the river, hanging out with friends and family, and bringing a positive attitude to everything he participated in. He found peace in being in the outdoors and loved the North Umpqua River where he had many fond memories of spending time with his family. We will all miss his smile, mischievous laugh, sense of humor, and his large heart. Zack was always up for an adventure and will be remembered for all the joy he brought his friends and family.
Zack was honored to be part of the Wellbriety movement and support his friends in recovery, as well as be supported by them.
Zack leaves behind his son, Tyson, whom he adored with all his heart; his mom, Sara; stepdad, Derrik; his sisters, Jessie, Bailey, and Carly; brother-in-law, Nathan; nephew, Enzo; the many other significant people who touched his life including Ena, Luci, Kelsie, and Red; and his many aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, and friends. Zack was proceeded in death by his dad, Randy, and his grandfather, Dallas.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, please consider donating to organizations that were important to Zack:
Victory Outreach Portland, 16022 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97233
Or Central City Concern at https://centralcityconcern.org/donate/
Thank you to Holman’s Funeral & Cremation Services for their kind support.
A celebration of life will be held on July 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at NARA Administration, Child & Family Services, located at 620 NE 2nd St, Gresham, OR 97030. An additional celebration of life will be held in Roseburg, OR, at a later date.
