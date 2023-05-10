Zoilo ‘Zel’ G. Cay

Cay

Zoilo “Zel” G. Cay, our loving husband and father, entered his eternal rest on May 4, 2023, at his home in Roseburg, with family by his side. While he was a small man in stature, he was mighty, both in presence and the faith he had in the Lord. Our father was born in Lobo, Batangas, in the Philippines on Oct. 28, 1929, and lived 93 wonderful years.

