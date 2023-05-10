Zoilo “Zel” G. Cay, our loving husband and father, entered his eternal rest on May 4, 2023, at his home in Roseburg, with family by his side. While he was a small man in stature, he was mighty, both in presence and the faith he had in the Lord. Our father was born in Lobo, Batangas, in the Philippines on Oct. 28, 1929, and lived 93 wonderful years.
As a young boy he was part of the guerilla rebellion at the start of World War II and that conflict led him to love America and its ideals. Upon his arrival to the U.S. in 1953, he strived to become a citizen and achieved that in 1964. He spent 21 years in the U.S. Navy, in service to this country that he loved. Zel was a SCPO Storekeeper aboard both ships and submarines, finally retiring in 1974.
He loved attending St. Joseph Catholic Church where he was active in the choir, as a reader and a Eucharistic Minister. He loved working with his hands, both with wood and in the garden as well as walking and spending time on word puzzles.
In 1958, he fell in love with Aurea Esther Maisonave. This year would have been 65 years of marriage. He is survived by his loving wife, four children Roszeline, Michael, Lily and Zelesther, eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. They will all miss his presence in their lives.
On Friday, May 12, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. there will be a viewing at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by a recitation of the Holy Rosary. There will be Mass and a burial at 12:10 p.m. at the Roseburg National Cemetery with Honors to follow at 2 p.m. sharp. The family welcomes his friends to attend.
Arrangements are in the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors.
