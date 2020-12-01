9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 11 a.m to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Think about those hours, which are what pharmacist Philip Kaser worked at his Harvard Avenue Drugs and Gifts store in Roseburg, all to keep it going and make sure his customers got the vital medicine they needed.
Kaser worked that schedule for decades before he decided to take a bit of a break, and open at noon on Sundays so he could attend church.
Finally, 20 years ago, at the age of 69, he stopped working Sundays altogether.
“It was a lot of hours and he did it all by himself,” said his wife, Jo Kaser.
Philip Kaser, who ran the pharmacy/gift shop for more than 50 years and in doing so turned it into a kind of local landmark, died on Thanksgiving Day. He was 89.
It was a childhood trip to the coast that set Kaser on his career path.
As the story goes, Kaser was a middle school student when he got sick on that trip, but there wasn’t a doctor available. His experience with the local pharmacist inspired him to help others in the same way.
“The druggist said, ‘I think he has food poisoning,’” Jo Kaser told The News-Review last year. “They lived above the drugstore, so they said, leave him with us overnight and we’ll give him some medicine and you’ll come back in the morning and he’ll be fine. In the morning he was fine and on the way home he said, ‘When I grow up, I’m going to go to school and be a pharmacist so I can help people like that guy helped me.’”
Philip Kaser was born April 28, 1931, in Grants Pass, the son of the late Edward Neil and Helen Kaser. He was the youngest of two sons. The young Kaser raised sheep and brought them with him when the family moved to Roseburg in 1946. He sold the sheep when he graduated from Roseburg High, and the money from that sale helped pay his way to Oregon State University.
Philip Kaser graduated from OSU in 1953 with a Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree. He and Jo married shortly before he was deployed to Augsburg, Germany, with the U.S. Army, where he served as a 1st Lieutenant from 1954-1956. Jo accompanied him there.
When the Kasers came back, Philip Kaser worked at a pharmacy in Prineville. Then an old colleague’s wife invited the couple to help her open Harvard Avenue Drugs and Gifts in Roseburg.
They were getting ready to open in 1959 when the Roseburg Blast shook the city on Aug. 7, damaging or destroying the four downtown pharmacies. City officials asked the Kasers to open early, which they did three days later, on Aug. 10.
“Our drug salesman drove to Portland and picked up our drug supply early on Sunday and brought it down so we could open on Monday,” Jo Kaser said.
Back then there were only three pharmacies in town — no Walgreens, no Rite Aid — so pharmacists tended to work long hours to take care of their customers. Kaser worked hours that would be considered terrible today. And by all accounts, he never called in sick, never missed a day — except when he closed the store on special occasions, like his daughters’ weddings.
He was consistent with his dinners too: chicken noodle soup with homemade dill pickles, cheese and milk. Listened to Paul Harvey on the radio every day like clockwork; in fact the salesman knew not to even bother to show up during that show.
His other great lovesOver the decades the store became a go-to place for gifts, knickknacks, and medications. Philip Kaser brought a personal touch to his work, and cared more about customers getting their medicine than his own convenience or even their ability to pay.
“It was a different world back then,” he explained shortly before the business closed last year. “I knew what people needed. Of course, the doctor was writing the prescriptions, but there weren’t that many doctors and I was very, very close with the doctors that were here. They would call me at the house. I’d pick up the phone. That always meant I had to come down for something.”
Harvard Drug and Gifts became something of a landmark for Roseburg. The store was said to be the first to have a drive-thru pharmacy in Oregon and was the last independently owned pharmacy in Roseburg.
What really set the business apart was the hard work and thoughtfulness of the Kasers.
That personal touch was evident as Harvard Avenue Drugs and Gifts was closing; the Kasers sent letters out to everyone who had a prescription filled at the store in the last year letting them know the news.
Beside his work, and his family, Philip Kaser had two other great loves in his life — gardening and fishing. He threw himself into both.
Philip Kaser would often come home from a 12-hour shift and head to the garden to relax. He grew flowers mostly, and his gardens were the envy of gardeners near and far.
“Mom could have a beautiful bouquet in the house anytime she wanted,” daughter Marilyn Langholff said.
He was also a prodigious fisherman, steelhead mostly, including the 27-pounder he caught in the mid-1970s. He so enjoyed catching and eating steelhead that that’s what would be on the dinner table for Christmas most years.
Each of his daughters got a fishing pole for their 15th birthday and he taught them how to use it. The Kaser Fishing Family grew as the girls got older and married.
“All of our husbands went fishing with him,” Langholff said. “It was the love of his life.”
Philip Kaser finally retired in 2011, at the age of 80. He closed the store in July 2019, after 60 years of business.
Daughter Suzanne Wagstaff was born after the store opened and helped run the business on and off over the years. She also helped shut the store down for good, which got emotional.
“It’s been hard on all of us,” Wagstaff said in an interview last year. “It’s older than I am. It was my second home. We’ve had so many people come in here in tears because we’re closing. They’re just sobbing and hugging our employees.”
The building has since been torn down to make way for a credit union.
“He didn’t start it so he could make money, he started it so he could help people,” Jo Kaser said.
Philip Kaser was preceded in death by his 6-month-old son, Philip Michael, and his brother, Edward Neil Jr. He is survived by his wife, Josephine; daughter and son-in-law, Jeannie and Dan Hooten of Corvallis, Montana; daughter and son-in-law, Marilyn and Wayne Langholff of Edison, New Jersey; and daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Marshall Wagstaff of Roseburg. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Private cremation rites will be held at the VA. The Celebration of Life will be held at Wellspring Bible Fellowship at 4 p.m. on Friday. The family invites those wishing to attend wear bright colors to celebrate Kaser’s love of flowers. The service will be available online at https://www.youtube.com/c/WellspringBibleFellowshipVideoMinistry.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wellspring Bible Fellowship Youth Ministries or the Roseburg Salvation Army.
