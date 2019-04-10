Final Four
Sandy Cohen vs. Anna Stern: Here we have a heavy hitter — the patriarch of the Cohen family, the kid who made it out of Brooklyn (this was a pre-gentrification of New York kind of show), savior of the Lighthouse restaurant — going up against a young upstart, the girl who showed up from Chicago and kicked Seth into high gear, only to disappear once her work was done.
What do we go by? Is it longevity? Star power? Potential basketball ability? Nope.
This is my bracket, so we shall go by arbitrary personal attributes. While Anna rides out on a high, Sandy sticks around long enough for his cool-guy dad routine to grow ever-so-slightly grating. Point Anna.
But! There’s also the intangibles, and we have to take into consideration the fact that without Sandy, Seth would not have been born. Without Sandy, Ryan would never have been welcomed into the Cohen household. Without Sandy, the Lighthouse would have turned into a bunch of condos, probably, and according to the show that would be a real shame.
However, Anna is from Chicago and Chicago is better than Brooklyn, I think, so Anna wins.
Ryan Atwood vs. Seth Cohen: While the Sandy-Anna matchup was two opposites fighting for supremacy, Ryan and Seth are two peas in a pod, kind of. Except Ryan is cooler in a having social skills and glowering looks kind of way, and Seth is cooler in an if-the-show-was-set-in-2019 kind of way.
They both use each other. Ryan uses the friendly, innocent rich kid to work his way into Orange County, quite a step up from Chino, if the show is to be believed. And Seth uses Ryan’s relationship with Marissa to get close to Summer, beginning a romance that crescendos, but does not peak, with an upside-down kiss in the rain, complete with Spiderman mask — a reference, of course, to the criminally underrated Spider-man movies starring Tobey Maguire and a true high point of American television dramas.
So we must move on to some cold, hard truths.
Seth’s friends, the OC crowd, are generally good. Marissa sucks, but overall it’s a solid group that partakes in lighthearted shenanigans then goes home to cool off in their infinity pools.
Ryan’s friends are not good. There’s his brother, who gets him arrested, makes him steal another car to pay off a debt then eventually shows up to mooch off him in Orange County. There’s Theresa, who probably hides an entire baby. There’s Eddie, whose face is simply too long. And then there’s Donnie, an apparent grownup who crashes a high school party then pulls a gun when people rightfully ask him what on earth he’s doing there. Real bunch of winners.
So Seth moves on, because we all know an important part of winning a championship is avoiding off-the-court distractions, something Ryan knows nothing about. Sorry bud.
Championship game
Anna Stern vs. Seth Cohen: Honestly who knows. They’re both lovely, they both love comic books, they both sail, they’re the best of friends.
But Anna has a killer instinct, an “it” factor, for those of you who say things like that. Seth does not.
Many of his more assertive moments come only at the prodding of Anna, who obviously has to make the first move in their brief romance. While he skates by on his natural charm and flippant disregard of what anyone else is saying, Seth is just not much of a winner. Anna could stomp right over him and he would be powerless to resist.
She knows this. And being the angel she is, she also knows how much a victory would mean to young Seth Cohen. So she throws the match and goes back to Chicago to eat deep dish pizza and hot dogs with pickle spears on them.
Seth is our 2019 OC Madness champion, and nobody will ever hear the end of it. Fire off the confetti.
Thank you for reading. For this tournament’s version of “One Shining Moment,” please go to Youtube and watch a compilation of OC highlights on mute while playing “March Madness” by Future in the background.
