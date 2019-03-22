Deer and elk in Oregon were in good body condition in January, and it looked like another mild winter for the state. Then came February.
“We got two feet of snow in 24 hours here in central Oregon, and then another foot over the next 36 hours,” said Rob Tanner, co-founder and president of Oregon Shed Hunters, a group created to preserve the sport and promote ethical shed hunting. “It’s as much snow as I’ve seen in the 20 years I’ve lived here.
The local animals that I have been seeing are struggling,” he added.
At this time of year, deer and elk are in taking in little nutrition, relying on their body reserves and what forage they can get to under the snow and outer crust of ice. Being forced to make extra movements in response to dog, vehicle or human disturbance weakens them further, using up what little energy remains.
Even in years with more typical winter weather patterns, most winter mortality of deer and elk occurs in March and April — or as wildlife biologists put it, “Winter weakens, spring kills.”
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is conducting its annual herd composition surveys the next few weeks and will know more about over-winter survival of big game later this spring. But already, it’s clear that deer and elk will be especially vulnerable to stress during early spring this year, making responsible shed hunting even more critical.
ODFW wildlife biologists are encouraging shed hunters to be considerate of big game and even delay their search this year.
“Our winter ranges are still covered in snow and deer are having a difficult time, so I encourage shed hunters to wait until after snow melts and even after green-up has started,” Deschutes District Wildlife biologist Corey Heath said. “Most antlers are buried now anyway.”
Tanner said shed hunting should wait until after snow in the Cascades melts off, allowing the animals to hunker down and conserve energy while the terrain in the mountains thaws.
Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Troopers are conducing winter range patrols, using multiple resources such as ATVs, trail cameras and aircraft, to protect deer and elk during this critical time from both poachers and shed hunters violating road closures. Last year, police issued 41 citations and 41 warnings for various wildlife offenses from November-March on winter range.
“Limiting disturbance to big game on winter range is critical for their over-winter survival and it’s an enforcement priority for us this time of year,” said Lt. Craig Heuberger.
Some states concerned about shed hunters’ impact on big game have put seasons in place. Oregon currently has no specific season or plans to implement one, but wildlife managers share concerns about disturbances to big game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.