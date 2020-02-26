The following is the weekly fishing report compiled by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, which gets its information from fisheries and biologists from around the state. The information below specifically focuses on the Southwest Zone, which extends from parts of southern Lane County south to the California border.
BEN IRVING RESERVOIR: Trout fishing is likely slow with winter conditions. The lakes will be stock again in the beginning of March. Warmwater fishing has likely slowed a bit as the weather gets cooler.
COOPER CREEK RESERVOIR: Anglers should be picking up a few trout. The lake was stocked for a kids’ fishing event last week so there should be some rainbows in the lake. In the past several years, Cooper has been stocked with coho and Chinook salmon juveniles. These are often mistaken for kokanee. Anglers may retain up to five salmon juveniles in the reservoir as part of their daily trout bag limit. Please remember to release salmon and trout less than 8 inches.
DIAMOND LAKE: With variable winter conditions, fishing at Diamond is tough to predict. A recent report said the ice is too thin to walk on. Diamond Lake has been stocked with tiger and brown trout. These fish are intended to assist in controlling illegally introduced tui chub. These trout are catch-and-release only and need to be released immediately and unharmed if caught.
GALESVILLE RESERVOIR: Galesville will be stocked again in the beginning of March. Fishing should be okay with the fish being concentrated since the lake is 30 feet below full pool. It may be difficult to launch a boat. The reservoir is now filling however. Call 541-837-3302 for information on camping and boat launching conditions. Check out the Lake Level Gage for more information. In Galesville Reservoir, all landlocked salmon are considered trout and are part of the five-per-day trout limit, with only one trout over 20 inches long allowed for harvest.
LEMOLO RESERVOIR: The lake was last stocked before Labor Day. Fishing is likely slow with winter conditions. Kokanee in Lemolo are considered trout and therefore fall under the daily limit for trout of 5 per day with only one of those measuring over 20 inches. Contact Lemolo Lake Resort at 541-643-0750 for weather/road conditions and additional information.
LOON LAKE: Fishing for crappie, bluegill and bass should be slowing down with cooler temperatures. Slower presentations such as jigging can be a good technique. Loon hasn’t been stocked for a while, but will be stocked again in March. Visit the Loon Lake Resort website for information on opening dates and camping. The BLM site is closed.
PACIFIC OCEAN AND BEACHES: Bottomfishing is now open to fish at all depths. Fishing for lingcod has been good when anglers can get out on the ocean. The daily bag limit for marine fish is 5 of which only one can be a copper, quillback or China rockfish. Anglers are also allowed 2 lingcod per day. The harvest of cabezon will not open until July 1.
TOKETEE LAKE: Fishing is open in Toketee year-round, but it’s currently pretty slow. Winter conditions may limit access. Water levels can fluctuate making launching boats difficult so contact the U.S. Forest Service at 541-498-2531 for lake level information.
UMPQUA HIGH LAKES AND FOREBAYS: Snow will likely be found at most of the higher lakes and winter conditions may result in slow fish activity. Contact the Forest Service at 541-496-3532 for road conditions as lakes may still be difficult to access. Lakes typically accessible from hiking trails and that were stocked in the last couple years are: Calamut, Connie, Bullpup, Fuller, Cliff, Buckeye, Maidu, Pitt, Wolfe and Skookum lakes.
UMPQUA RIVER, MAINSTEM: Chinook fishing is open, but usually doesn’t pick up till March. Wild harvest of Chinook is closed in 2020. Hatchery harvest is still allowed. Steelhead fishing has been decent throughout the main. The river is dropping and more anglers are focusing on the main and drift fishing. A lot of anglers fish the main by “plunking.” This is usually a good strategy for water that is high and has more color. Make sure to turn in snouts from hatchery steelhead for a chance to win a gift card. Snout collection barrels are found at Scott Cr, Sawyers Rapids, Elkton, Yellow Creek, Osprey, James Woods, Umpqua, Cleveland, and River Forks boat ramps. Trout fishing is currently closed on the Main and its tributaries, but will reopen next Memorial Day.
UMPQUA RIVER, NORTH: The river is fairly low for this time of year. Try smaller presentations during low clear water conditions. The North is open to Chinook fishing under permanent rule. Anglers may harvest up to 10 wild Chinook per year and two per day. Some of the North Umpqua and tributaries are open for trout (those above Slide Creek Dam): check the fishing regulations to see which areas are closed.
UMPQUA RIVER, SOUTH: Fishing has been good for steelhead anglers. Some good numbers are coming in from the South with some anglers harvesting their limits of hatchery fish.
The river should be in decent shape and dropping. Make sure to turn in snouts from hatchery fish for a chance to win a gift card.
Snout collection barrels can be found at Douglas County Fairgrounds, Happy Valley, Lookingglass, Myrtle Creek, Lawson Bar, Stanton boat ramps and Seven Feathers access area.
