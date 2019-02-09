Venezuela’s late President Hugo Chavez visits oil workers on the platform of an oil drill at Carabobo block one in the Orinoco oil belt in Venezuela’s Anzoategui state in this 2006 file photo. Venezuela was once one of the world’s top five oil exporters, pumping 3.5 million barrels a day in 1998 when President Hugo Chavez was elected and launched Venezuela’s Bolivarian revolution. Today in 2019, the state-run oil company PDVSA produces less than a third of that.