CORVALLIS — Brandon Eisert struck out eight and allowed just one run in eight innings, but it served as the game-winner in Oregon State’s 1-0 loss to Oklahoma State Friday night in front of 3,881 at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
Oklahoma State’s Alix Garcia lined a two-out single to right in the seventh, enabling Andrew Navigato to score from third. Eisert scattered nine hits on the night, and did not walk a batter in 102 pitches. Thanks to a pitcher’s duel at Goss, Eisert took the loss to drop to 8-2 on the year.
The win went to Oklahoma State’s Jensen Elliott, who improved to 6-3 after handcuffing the Beavers in seven innings of work. He walked two and struck out four. Peyton Battenfield picked up his first save of the season with two scoreless innings of relief.
The Cowboys are 26-16 overall. Tyler Malone and Zack Zalesky tallied two hits for the Beavers (31-12-1).
The teams continue the series Saturday at 6:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.