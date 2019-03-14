Workers began removing asbestos from the old Safeway building in downtown Roseburg on Monday — a key development in plans to demolish the building.
Owners Pat and Mary Cedoline filed for a demolition permit with the City of Roseburg in October after a previous permit in 2009 expired after six months of inaction.
Roseburg Community Development Director Stuart Cowie is hopeful the building will be demolished this time.
“That’s awesome that they are doing physical work,” Cowie said. “It’s a process to do a demo a building that size.”
The demolition company, I.E. Engineering, could not be reached for comment on Thursday morning.
Roseburg’s Historic Resource Review Commission will consider the demolition request for the Safeway building at its March 20 meeting.
Even in the unlikely event that the commission denies the request, the owners have to wait 60 days before moving forward.
“(The commission’s) authority is limited. If they said no, the individuals would have to wait for the 60-day time frame,” Cowie said. “It delays the process. I anticipate it will be approved.”
Douglas County Solid Waste Advisory Committee approved a fee waiver for the disposal of the building in January. The Roseburg Police Department and the Roseburg Fire Department have spoken with the demolition company about using the building for training before it comes down, but neither has come to an established agreement.
The building was built in 1963 and has been vacant since 2006.
