It was the dry season in Vietnam 1968 and extremely hot. The morning light was trying to overcome the darkness of night as our platoon walked through a large, endless field with trees on both sides. Each step kicked up more dust. We were hugging one side of the tree line and I was walking point.
As we rounded an outcropping of trees, I saw a Vietnamese farmer. He had on white shorts and shirt, like most farmers wore, and was digging. I stopped to watch him. It looked suspicious to me because there weren’t any plants in the area he was digging and he was in the shade. The man was intent on his work and didn’t see or hear us. I walked a course that put the farmer about 50 meters to our right. When I was about 100 meters from him, I saw that he was covering up a hole.
The farmer looked up at me with surprise and fear. Dropping the hoe, he turned and started to run; he was about 10 feet from the other tree line. I started shooting and the soldier behind me followed suit. The “farmer” dropped to the ground dead.
The lieutenant, who was several guys behind me, came to the front and demanded an explanation for me “shooting an innocent farmer.” I looked the lieutenant in the eye and told him, “let’s talk after we dig up what he planted.” With that the lieutenant told the soldiers to set up security while five of us walked over to the hole.
One guy picked up the hoe and began to dig. About 2 feet down he hit something and reached down to pull it out. It was an AK-47. There was also a canvas backpack with a pair of boots, the black uniform of the Vietcong, two hand grenades and two 15-round clips. The man had been a farmer by day but a (combatant) by night.
The lieutenant looked me straight in the eye and said: “Good work North, now let’s get on with the mission.”
About two weeks later we were ordered to do a line sweep of a village that was abandoned in the foothills. We went into an area that had recently been bombed. There was a lot of destruction; mounds of earth and deep craters, uprooted and broken trees. Just outside the village was a spring fed pool. We walked around some debris and there, standing in the pool, was at least 100 flamingos. The sergeant commented that they would look good stuffed but I was just amazed that in this war, in all this destruction, these beautiful birds existed.
We continued into the village, each man about 20 feet from the next guy in line. We were walking along, tapping the ground looking for spider holes or booby traps. Within the first 200 meters, two soldiers were killed from booby traps. The lieutenant had us pull back and set up a perimeter around much of the village. He then called in a medivac for the dead soldiers and called an air strike on the village.
Two jet fighters from the Navy carriers in the Gulf of Tonkin flew over. Each jet made three runs dropping two bombs with each pass. It was late in the afternoon at this point and the lieutenant said he didn’t want us in there after dark so we kept our positions around the village all night on 100% alert.
Daylight came with no movement or sign of life from the village. The lieutenant ordered another air strike, so I took the opportunity to have some breakfast and cracked open a C-ration. About mid-morning the lieutenant said we were entering the village but instead of sweeping we were doing it defensive position. This meant I was point man going in first with two guys behind me.
Very slow and careful we started into the village, my rifle on fully automatic. This time everything looked different with the broken houses and rubble everywhere. Based on the debris you could determine there had been a variety of houses: bamboo and wood products and then cement and cinder blocks.
There were bomb craters all over. They weren’t as deep as the ones created from the B-52 bombs. These bombs had come straight down and blew a large hole. There was a rise in the road, it went up 15-20 feet. As I got to the top, I saw movement to the right and quickly went down on one knee with my finger on the trigger. Through a pile of wood debris, I saw the movement again; it was a woman, a mother, poorly dressed in tattered clothing, with a little girl about 4 or 5 years old who was barely covered and shaking from fright, cold and hunger. The little girl was holding as tightly as she could to her mother.
I called them over, not knowing if it was a trap, and they quickly and eagerly came to us. We called the medic up and interpreter. He asked them about the village and if the enemy was hiding anywhere. She said it was just the two of them, and it was. We gave them food and a poncho to wrap in, keeping them with us for the day. That evening they went out on a helicopter to the hospital. They were the last ones in the village and appeared to be shell shocked. It was sad to see how the villagers were affected by this war. These two had taken a beating and survived.
After we found them, we continued walking over the rubble and avoided any trails in case the booby traps had survived the bombing. I would take a few steps and then stop to look. It was almost impossible to walk the rubble and look around. Therefore, the process went on for hours. Once we started in, we had to complete the walk through the village as there was no safe place to stop. Tension would begin to build among the troops and everyone was ready and often expecting the worse.
As we continued walking around an enormous bomb crater — it must have been 20-30 feet across and at least 12 feet deep — I heard the whoosh of two mortars being launched. I immediately jumped into the crater, thinking I would be less of a target, and stayed face down waiting for them to land.
I heard the ‘whump’ sound of them landing in the distance and rolled over to look around. I was startled to see 20 other guys and the lieutenant in there with me. I chuckle about it now, thinking back, but if a bomb had gone off in the middle of us, I’m not sure how many medivacs it would have taken.
