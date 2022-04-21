I, like many citizens, feel that it should be an honor and privilege to serve as a legislator, but today, it seems that our legislators serve themselves and special interest groups rather than their constituents and country. I have been observing our Federal and state legislators and how they seem to have no idea as to what the people or country need.
When a bill is drafted, legislators seem to add their own wants to the bill, thus costing taxpaying citizens money for their special interests, rather than for the good of the public. Why is this country sending money to aid foreign countries and allowing non-citizens into this country with the promise that we will take care of them when we are not even taking care of our own countrymen. It appears to me that whichever party has control just pass bills to spite the other party, without consideration for the people of this country — the people who are footing the bill with taxpayer dollars. I feel that more and more of our rights as citizens are being taken away due to their self-serving authority. This country was founded on freedom but that seems to be disappearing and being replaced with socialism.
I believe it is time for the people of this country to give great thought to imposing term limits, deciding who sets districting boundaries and deciding what our legislators should be paid after all — we are their employer; If our government would enforce the laws that are on the books today, I feel that we would not have the problems in our cities and states that we do, When we elect an official, they should swear to uphold the federal and state laws of this country — and our Constitution and freedom and now our own government wants to change those things to satisfy their own needs and wants. Our government (does not matter which political party they're affiliated with) is what is causing such a great division in the country. They have instilled fear and civil unrest only to advance their agenda by dividing the people of this country — and they ask why people protest or revolt? It's my view that none of our legislators are fiscally responsible with the taxpayers' money. Stop and think about it: when was the last time any of them did something for the good of the people or country without an alternative motive? It's time for a little common sense and change.
