Immediately upon greeting each other in front of Roseburg High School, the five football players from the 1961 state championship team began teasing one another. “Did you know Bill didn’t even know there was a library at RHS until our 50th class reunion?” asked Paul Nolte.
The first time seeing each other in several years, Bob Hobi, Bill Holborow, Doug John, Paul Nolte and Ray Palm walked through the Heritage building, relaying stories of their ’61 season, the first football state champions for RHS, bringing back the trophy to a proud community.
I asked the players to tour the Heritage (Old Main) Building at RHS when they were curious about the school bond measure on the May 17 ballot. They were excited for a chance to see the building where they made so many memories.
Walking through the Old Main brought back those memories. John’s and Ray Palm’s fathers graduated in the building in 1930, and ’33, respectively.
“It hasn’t changed much,” one of them said, “but it smells musty and awful.” We walked into the weight room, which was the auditorium when they were in high school, when the building was already 36 years old.
“We used to eat lunch on those bleachers,” said Holborow, referring to the cement bleachers in the weight room. Hobi noted he had chemistry in the building where the rooms have since become English classrooms. Hobi also noted the floors weren’t warped the way they are now. They continued to talk about the horrid smell in hallways that has 20-foot ceilings.
When Steve Lander, the wrestling coach, greeted them, mentioning we should have come three days before when the roof was leaking, forming a puddle by some of the weights. Evidently when it rains, the basement floods and the roofs leak, resulting in some pretty rancid air to breathe. But as many as 50 athletes train in that room at every period of the day.
The stories we heard were those of sincere young men, created over 60 years of sharing and caring for each other. And all agreed, the building, almost 100 years old, has served its usefulness.
One noted winning the football championship was the most exciting thing that ever happened to him. They all agreed. Nothing could ever take that memory away from them, even if the Old Main was replaced with a newer, higher quality space for learning.
Hobi said they were all determined as young boys to win the football title in their senior year, and they did! They were adamant about their place in football history. They were determined to make Roseburg proud.
“No one even scored on us during the playoffs!” said John. Holborow, the group’s stat man, talked about the 347 points scored during the season and only 26 points were scored against them. No team scored against them in the playoffs. Pride. Roseburg Pride.
Asked why they moved back to Roseburg after college, the answers were quite similar and sweetly melancholy. “It’s a great place to raise kids.” “We never wanted to leave.” “We have ties here.” ‘It is kind of like an old shoe.’” Between the five of them, they had nine children who also graduated from RHS, most in the 1990s when the Heritage was 66 years old. It is 96 years old today.
When Dave Heuberger, the present RHS football coach, came out to present them with Roseburg football T-shirts, asking them questions about when they played in 1961, it became apparent to me how we value our students and their endeavors, generation after generation.
The last question posed for the ’61 heroes was what they thought about the school bond measure on the ballot May 17?
The answers were like a chorus. It is time. We need this. These buildings are old. Our community can do better. Holborow finished it off with, “Winston has a new building, Cottage Grove has a new building, and we need new or renovated school buildings.”
The players agreed whole-heartedly. When this bond passes, it will seem like we brought another trophy home for Roseburg!
For me, the experience with these five men who have invested in this community with their jobs, their families, and their continued support of our values, was a highlight of my month.
Their contagious laughter, their joy for the school system that gave them opportunity, and their continued advocacy, presented a lesson to me, and perhaps for all of us.
We need to support our schools with our continued devotion to making it better, and this includes voting yes for the bond on May 17.
After reading this, I'm curious to know how much of this bond measure would be spent on upgrading athletic buildings vs. how much will be spent on academic endeavors. I would have been more interested to hear the musings of former student's who have advanced degrees as they perused the current science and computer/technology labs -- not former jocks talking about the state of the weight room. I would rather we produce scholars than state championships. Which is the focus of this bond measure?
