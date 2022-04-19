RE: “Trump should be in jail,” Opinion article April 6th, are you serious? The author of this piece has undoubtedly been typically brainwashed by the media, like most non-thinking liberals. On January 6, 2021, here’s what Trump said after the election:

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard today.” In short, the president called on supporters to “peacefully and patriotically” march or walk to the Capitol to urge members of the senate to defy the Electoral College vote in a constitutionally mandated procedure to affirm Biden’s win, without using the words “storm” or “breach” or “break into” the federal building.

Four years as president, the best in my lifetime and I’m an old guy, maybe even the best ever. Now we have the worst ever, maybe even worse than Obama.

TRUMP

A non-politician

A successful developer and contractor

A result-oriented individual

A premium negotiator, author of the best-selling book “The Art of the Deal”

Incredible stamina; sleeps four hours a night, goes from rally to rally with vigor

Narcissistic, just what I want in a leader; sure of himself

Strong and powerful in his demeanor

Partial accomplishments

Historic tax cuts and deregulation

Lowest inflation rate in decades

Lowest unemployment in decades

Building a stronger U.S. military

Protecting unborn babies

Expanding educational freedom

Standing with Israel

Actually building a border wall

Withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord

Energy production and energy independence

Halting the increase in Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards

Persuading European nations to pay more for NATO

Protecting boys’ and girls’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams

Negotiating better trade agreements with Mexico, Canada and China

Withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal

A wise COVID-19 response and vaccine

Reforming VA Department

William Smith

Winston

david wright
david wright

William forgot Trump being best buds with Putin. On a serious note, the writer has serious cognitive dissonance issues.

