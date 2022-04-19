RE: “Trump should be in jail,” Opinion article April 6th, are you serious? The author of this piece has undoubtedly been typically brainwashed by the media, like most non-thinking liberals. On January 6, 2021, here’s what Trump said after the election:
“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard today.” In short, the president called on supporters to “peacefully and patriotically” march or walk to the Capitol to urge members of the senate to defy the Electoral College vote in a constitutionally mandated procedure to affirm Biden’s win, without using the words “storm” or “breach” or “break into” the federal building.
Four years as president, the best in my lifetime and I’m an old guy, maybe even the best ever. Now we have the worst ever, maybe even worse than Obama.
TRUMP
A non-politician
A successful developer and contractor
A result-oriented individual
A premium negotiator, author of the best-selling book “The Art of the Deal”
Incredible stamina; sleeps four hours a night, goes from rally to rally with vigor
Narcissistic, just what I want in a leader; sure of himself
Strong and powerful in his demeanor
Partial accomplishments
Historic tax cuts and deregulation
Lowest inflation rate in decades
Lowest unemployment in decades
Building a stronger U.S. military
Protecting unborn babies
Expanding educational freedom
Standing with Israel
Actually building a border wall
Withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord
Energy production and energy independence
Halting the increase in Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards
Persuading European nations to pay more for NATO
Protecting boys’ and girls’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams
Negotiating better trade agreements with Mexico, Canada and China
William forgot Trump being best buds with Putin. On a serious note, the writer has serious cognitive dissonance issues.
