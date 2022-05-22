At some point, we may all be replaced. It might be a job, a marriage, or even our own family. But no one replaces an ethnicity or race. How does one figure that in a populated world, intermarriage and cultures blend? We have no power over one culture or race. Only fear makes us believe that diversity and color on the streets mean we are no longer vanilla or dark. Maybe we think that the notion of replacement theory implies that America is a nation meant for one race. It has never represented this since 1776. Diversity is all about celebrating that we have differences and appearances that spruce up the world. Why do many politicians think it is OK to promote this harmful and dangerous theory? Did not Hitler think to do this? Do not other people believe that the pure race is the only race? I know that the rabid dog is out of its cage. Hate, discrimination, racism, and being blinded by excessive and blind philosophy and manifestos make this world unsafe. Why would an 18-year-old man shoot and kill innocent people because they are black? Replacement of who? We must stop spreading the race card, whether black, white, brown, or yellow. Love all those who want the betterment of society. We have had it with hateful politicians, religions, and students spawning hate. Accept and respect differences. Celebrate them. Rejoice in diversity. We are all made by the same Maker.
