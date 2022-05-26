How many more tragic school shootings need to happen before something is done to protect our children? How many lives would have been spared if the perpetrators of these massacres had carried a handgun or a hunting rifle instead of an assault weapon? That is the question everyone should be asking but no one is.
The founding fathers had no idea that our children would be put in jeopardy of mass shootings when they wrote the 2nd amendment in 1791. Times have changed in the 231 years since the 2nd amendment was ratified. We need to adjust to the times and be sensible about gun reform in order to protect our children.
If you support Right to Life, you should also support Right to Life After Birth. How many of those 21 lives in Uvalde would have been spared if the shooter had not used an assault rifle? Would it be devastating to the average gun owner if Congress passed a law that banned assault rifles and high-capacity magazines? I know it is a lot to ask, but could you give up your assault rifle so that some lunatic would not have the ability to commit mass murder in another school?
It is time that we, as citizens of this great country, demand that Congress move into the 21st Century and pass legislation to outlaw assault rifles and high-capacity magazines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.