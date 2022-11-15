In 2015, Russia was using social media with the goal of people losing confidence in U S elections. They crafted social media posts targeted at both Democrats and Republicans. The aim was to create divisiveness and extremism. During his career in the Russian intelligent service, Putin specialized in psychological warfare. Since he came to power, the Russians have used social media in a long-term campaign to destabilize both Europe and the United States.

Arlene Anderson is a retired geologist living in Glide.

