In 2015, Russia was using social media with the goal of people losing confidence in U S elections. They crafted social media posts targeted at both Democrats and Republicans. The aim was to create divisiveness and extremism. During his career in the Russian intelligent service, Putin specialized in psychological warfare. Since he came to power, the Russians have used social media in a long-term campaign to destabilize both Europe and the United States.
We saw the attack on Ukraine. We know there is no justification for the Russian attack. Only Putin’s desire to rule a larger empire. The Russian ground war has slowed. So Putin is using social media. He believes time is on his side because he can get people to believe whatever he wants. That he can create divisiveness and destroy the united front standing against him. Divisiveness is the tool of authoritarianism. It is the enemy of democracy and the free world. During the first week of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Russian government shut down the independent press and social media in Russia. The Russian people now get all of their news from state-controlled media.
History shows that the first step in taking over a country is to destroy the independent press. This can be done by physically attacking the news stations, arresting and disappearing journalists, or by convincing people they cannot trust the news media. This is the pattern followed to establish authoritarian rule by Hitler (Germany) and Mussolini (Italy) during the 1930’s. We are very lucky to have a free press in the United States. It is important that every voter take full advantage of being able to access diverse sources of information. In these perilous times, we the voters need to do the hard work of separating fact from well-crafted disinformation. In the United States major independent broadcast news sources are ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and PBS. Fox News was formed in 1996 to be a “voice for the Republican party”. So it is important to recognize this information bias. Even with a free press, people can disappear into information silos. Avoid getting stuck in a news silo of either the extreme left or extreme right. In making decisions and forming opinions gather your information by checking several different independent news stations. Seek to determine what are the real facts and accurate information. The best way to do this is to check the news from both sides of the political spectrum. Then cross-check with PBS, which is a non-profit politically neutral news source. It is important to differentiate between news programs and opinion programing. Tucker Carlson (Fox) and Rachel Maddow (MSNBC) provide opinion and interpretation. These programs seek to influence viewers rather than provide unbiased factual information. It is important to know the biases of your sources of information. Social media and various sites spreading conspiracy theories are Not reliable sources for news, facts, or information. If you get your news from just one source, you are part of the problem.
For example, sometime ago a writer to the News Review stated that the only place to get real information was from Steve Bannon podcasts. Steve Bannon is a far-right protagonist. Ten years ago no Republican politician would have been seen associating with him. Steve Bannon wants to replace democracy with autocracy. See his push to get ultra-Maga believers into positions to control how we vote, how the vote is counted, and who certifies the vote in order for the far-right to take over the country.
An excellent example of a valid news source is broadcasts of the January 6th committee hearings. We, the American people, want to know what happened beyond what we all saw on our TV screens January 6th. For accurate information everyone needs to watch the full broadcast of each hearing. Not selected excerpts shown by talking heads seeking to influence your understanding. Many of the witnesses have been top level Trump supporters. They stand up before the American people and take an oath to tell the truth. Watch the hearings and form your own opinion based on the facts of what these witnesses have to say.
We are each entitled to our own opinion, but not our own facts.
Arlene Anderson is a retired geologist living in Glide.
