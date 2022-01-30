The first thing we must address is the fact that there are different types of RVs. Each of these will feel different to park than the last, and really, even RVs of the same type will park differently from one another based on a variety of factors. Still, there are some basic things to know about parking different RV types that will help you out as you learn your rig.
Motorhomes
At its most basic level, backing up and parking a motorhome isn’t actually all that different from backing and parking a car. The major difference? Size. You will definitely need to keep your size in mind when backing a motorhome into a site—not just in terms of length, but also width and height.
You will need to take turns wider, which will change how you angle the rig as you back up. Keeping an eye out for trees on all sides and low-hanging branches is also a challenge you’ll need to take on. It helps to have a “backup buddy” standing outside and directing you as you attempt the maneuver.
Trailers and Fifth Wheels
Trailers are a bit trickier when it comes to backing up. Not only will you need to keep your size in mind, you’ll also have to account for the way the trailer angles relative to the tow vehicle. Small adjustments at a slow pace will get you what you want more quickly than dramatic changes and fast driving will.
One thing to know is that as you back up, the trailer and truck will create a ‘V’ shape. The sharper you turn, the sharper the V will become, and eventually you will jackknife—something you want to avoid.
A good way for newbies to learn which direction to turn to get the response they want involves putting their hand at the bottom of the wheel, rather than the top. From there, the direction you move your hand is the direction the trailer will turn. It takes some getting used to but you will eventually get a feel for it.
Another thing to know? Trailers will take a bit longer than you might expect to respond to you turning your wheel. Additionally, straightening out while backing up is nearly impossible—especially if you don’t have much wiggle room to work with—meaning you will often want to pull forward to straighten up and readjust.
Hopefully this info has been helpful. Happy Camping.
