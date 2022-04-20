I read in the News Review 4/15/22 that Roseburg is seeking in-put from businesses owners about a "new" association. That night my family visited Alexanders Greek Restaurant in old town that caused me to wondered what interest is there in an association as my wife commented on how awful the neighborhood looked with all the homeless milling about and staring at us.
In old town's twilight we heard homeless hollering insults at imaginary people causing me to think it's becoming "Pleasure Island" from Pinocchio. In Pinocchio, disobedient boys went there and learned there are no rules. The boys get whatever guilty pleasures they desire. However, they don’t know the island, like old towns becoming, is cursed and they become "donkeys" for their sins.
Some may think it's not that bad. If not then our timing was impeccable because a fortune must be spent to employ an army of drug dealers, homeless, and mental misfits wandering aimlessly while decorating the streets with discarded beer cans, garbage and drug paraphernalia. Near the restaurant emerged two men in the throes of Star War-like combat yelling obscenities while yanking back and forth on a machete! Not so wise with a very long knife, but hey it’s Pleasure Island where apparently anything goes, and seemingly where poor life choices are accumulating. As the men wrestled in the street over the blade I assumed that the winner would introduce some curb side justice to loser ... Imagine, dinner and a show!
The restaurant owners are hardworking people trying to survive amongst the decay that's ruining the old town atmosphere. I would encourage this new association to address the failure of homeless ideas here before old town becomes ghost town.
(0) comments
