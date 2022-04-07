Thousands of voters in Oregon won’t get to vote in some of the key races that will determine which candidates will be on the ballot in November.
If you aren’t a member of the Republican or Democratic parties, you don’t get to vote in their primaries.
But there is something you people can do. Read on.
The largest group of voters in Central Oregon is not affiliated with any party. In fact , the largest group of voters in the state is not affiliated with any party.
More than Democrats. More than Republicans.
In Deschutes in March, 51,335 people registered as not affiliated as against 47,315 Democrats and 43,955 Republicans.
In Jefferson, there were 6,581 registered as not affiliated as against 5,516 Republicans and 3,383 Democrats.
In Crook County, registered Republicans do outnumber voters who are not affiliated voters. There were 8,739 Republicans, as against 6,602 not affiliated and 3,272 Democrats.
There is a way to vote in the Democratic or Republican primaries if you are now not affiliated: Change your party affiliation temporarily. You have until April 26 to do that. You switch it, vote in the election and then can switch it back after the election. You’ll get to vote in the Democratic or Republican primaries.
Now some people may consider that kind of shifty. But it is legal. And if the parties are going to keep their primaries closed and disenfranchise thousands of Oregonians from important votes, it’s only right that Oregonians can switch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.