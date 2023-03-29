Newspapers have long listed public notices, to inform people of what actions are being taken in their area.
After all public notices are just that — notices to the public.
However, two pieces of legislation are trying to undermine the role of newspapers and can weaken and eliminate community newspapers.
Senate Bill 862 seeks to eliminate newspaper notices for sale of confiscated goods in storage units and House Bill 3392 seeks eliminate newspaper notices about property confiscated by law enforcement agencies.
Public notices have appeared in newspaper for more than 100 years, and making it so that they can appear on any website creates confusion for the public. It makes it less clear on where these notices will be posted, as they can be posted on any website without oversight.
Creating an intermediary between the people who are posting the notice and the public, create oversight. This safeguard, and the permanency of newspaper publications, would go away if government agencies can place their own notices online.
Making sure notices are online, might seem like a good idea at first, but keep this in mind:
Currently all public notices for Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association newspapers are collected onto a statewide website. However, few people look there. People trust their local newspaper to inform them.
Many lack access to the internet, especially in rural communities.
The revenue from providing this service is an important component in newspaper business plans. Even more important is the fact that these notices are a core element of a traditional community newspaper. They are truly information, educational and without bias.
We have written to our local representatives and urge you to do the same: Don’t take public notices away from the public.
