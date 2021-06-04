It feels inadequate to offer the typical well wishes to this year’s graduating class: Good luck. Best wishes. Good fortune.
After all, if you can navigate senior year during a global pandemic while trying to figure out if it’s safe, allowable or advisable to return to class, you clearly have what it takes.
Though many of you had to forgo the typical traditions and rites of passage, even more of you found new and creative ways to celebrate your accomplishments.
Your resiliency over the past year has been impressive and commendable. In the best of times, making it to graduation day is grueling. From learning how to read and write, gluing together dioramas, figuring out which lunch table to sit at, the countless essays, the innumerable books and accompanying research projects, making it through a dozen years of classroom learning is impressive. In the worst of times ... well, no one needs to tell you what that’s like.
But graduation is more than just a celebration of what you’ve accomplished. It’s a celebration of what you’re about to do.
Some of you are headed straight into the workforce or into the military, while others are on their way to college. For the college grads out there, this is it. You’ll never have to walk into a classroom again — an eerie feeling come September.
Whatever your path, you’re likely to find yourself with a lot more flexibility and freedom, but also a bit more responsibility.
Enjoy it, but know that if things don’t go according to plan — they almost never do — the same support network which helped you get where you are today will still be there to catch your fall. The ones who care don’t simply disappear once you’ve been handed a diploma.
So keep in touch with them and ask for help if you need it. But don’t forget to share your victories, too. The coming days and weeks will surely be filling with lots of congratulatory hugs and proud-of-yous from people who can’t wait to see what you accomplish next and all the good you’ll do for this world.
Consider us one of them.
