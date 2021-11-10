“A nation reveals itself not only by the men it produces, but also the men it honors, the men it remembers.”
President John. F. Kennedy said those words nearly 60 years ago, but they still ring true today.
Tomorrow is Veterans Day. It’s a day to honor all of the brave individuals who helped pave the way for our freedom.
The tradition of setting a day aside to recognize our veterans dates back to the First World War, a cold, hostile and bitter fight. America alone lost 116,516 citizens in trenches, to the sea, and in the skies. But finally, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, an armistice was declared the “war to end all wars” was over.
There are around 19 million U.S. veterans, according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs, representing about 10% of the total U.S. adult population. Tomorrow, in small towns and big cities alike, people will gather in salute around flagpoles and parade through town to express their gratitude and thank the millions of men and women who served so we might live free.
But if we stop there, if we roll up our banners, stow away our flags and return to life as before, we will be doing a disservice to our veterans and the very cause they fought for — that they fight for.
We must also remember and honor those who didn’t live to become “veterans” and the families who will forever carry a burden.
“The living have a responsibility to remember the conditions that led to the wars in which our heroes died,” said President Ronald Reagan during his Veterans Day remarks in 1985. “Perhaps we can start by remembering this: that all of those who died for us and our country were, in one way or another, victims of a peace process that failed; victims of a decision to forget certain things; to forget, for instance, that the surest way to keep a peace going is to stay strong.
“Peace fails when we forget what we stand for. It fails when we forget that our Republic is based on firm principles, principles that have real meaning, that with them, we are the last, best hope of man on Earth; without them, we’re little more than the crust of a continent,” he said.
One day, we hope, war won’t exist. Until then, there will be a need to protect our freedoms and the freedoms of others across the globe. There will always be a risk and a cost, but there will also be an American obligation to preserve those freedoms. An obligation made impossible without the brave who step forward and fight.
So today, tomorrow, and every day, we thank you.
