Within hours of the City of Roseburg’s first homeless commission meeting, police rushed to the riverbanks of Gaddis Park to pull another dead homeless individual from the frozen waters of the South Umpqua River.
With no warming center, no shelter, and the few resources that did exist crippled by the pandemic, many of the area’s homeless have found a spot along the river to hunker down and attempt to survive the winter’s frigid temperatures.
It's not every day that a new city commission meets and is immediately charged with making
In the past month, three members of the homeless community have died — a 67-year-old man, a 48-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman.
“We want to do what we can to get this warming center up and running as quickly as possible,” said Larry Rich, Roseburg’s mayor who also sits on the commission.
“We need it now,” homeless commission member Shelley Briggs Loosley said during the Monday meeting.
Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich delivered his annual State of the City address Monday night, in
Both statements underscore the importance and urgency of setting up a shelter, because while much of Douglas County has been draining outside faucets and covering patio furniture in anticipation of freezing temperatures, hundreds of unhoused people have been tying down tarps and diving under damp bedrolls.
But both statements also give us hope because urgency is exactly what’s needed.
The commission is made up of CEOs, executive directors and board chairs, a highly capable team of people with a genuine interest in helping the people of this community — all of them.
Opening a warming center is no easy task. It’s even more difficult while simultaneously fighting a pandemic. But it’s one that has to be completed and one that has to be completed quickly, preferably before the snow starts to stick.
"... it’s one that has to be completed..." Then do it. I want to read results with the very next article on homelessness. No more happy talk to the community about your prestigious commission. Roll up your shirt sleeves and get the job done. Does the Homeless Commission have a Plan? Are they beginning to execute their Plan? Do the Commission of CEO's, Executive Directors and Board Chairs need help from the community and if so, what type of help? Get. On. It.
Yes! something must be done immediately! I, like mworden, am also willing to contribute $$
The task is especially difficult during a pandemic, but lives are at stake. If the city sets up a mechanism for people to financially contribute to a warming center, I would make a monthly contribution. No one should die alone, cold, wet and hungry because there's nowhere for them to go to get warm.
