Something that really lights my fire is hearing “police are really cracking down on ... ” Where are the statistics of arrests or citations that compare day to day police involvement with “cracking down” promotions.
If Oregon law enforcement feels that (for example) drinking and driving is an issue to address, doesn’t it seem logical to remove parking lots from establishments that primarily serve alcohol?!?
If using a cell phone is distracting to someone operating a vehicle, then police need to be the example to not use one while driving.
Police would benefit from not exploiting their privileged treatment. They have police radios for a reason.
Find ways to uphold the law not empower wrong doing.
It seems as though law enforcement is too compassionate towards people driving under the influence or using cell phone because it is so common place. When breaking the law is so common place one of two things need to happen; either the laws need to go away or they need to have stronger penalties!
Kids in this community are being given bad examples of right and wrong when it comes to laws not being enforced or minimally enforced.
The stigmata of police acquaintances getting lighter treatment should not be an issue!
I miss the concept of living in a town where doing the right thing is promoted and doing the wrong thing is punishable. When law enforcement slaps the hand of criminals instead of arresting or citing them, it promotes the offense as not that important.
Please enforce the laws for the sake of the community!
Sometimes it is like a fishing derby. Catch and release then they show up again a few days later.
