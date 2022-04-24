Some inflation is in-your-face and startling: the $100 fill-up for your SUV or pickup, the sticker shock for most items at the grocery store, and nearly $10.00 for a "value meal" at your favorite drive-thru.
But, some of the most powerful consequences of inflation are often below the radar. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rocketed from 3.22% to 5.00%, a 55% increase in just the last four months. This can be a jump of hundreds of dollars per month for a family looking to buy a home. Auto loan interest will almost certainly see similar percentage increases.
Prices have risen approximately 10% since Joe Biden, took office just 15 months ago. For any family that has been able to set aside funds for retirement, for every $100,000 saved, they have lost $10,000 in buying power.
The same principle applies to anyone with money in a bank account or who has paid into life insurance for many years. One-tenth of the buying power of your account or policy has evaporated in just over one year. The total loss to our country is in the trillions of dollars.
We can speculate on the causes of inflation but I would suggest that major contributors to this disaster are Federal government missteps such as multi-trillion-dollar deficits, Federal Reserve monetary policy that has flooded the economy with dollars, years of artificially-low interest rates, and America's reduced oil and gas production.
