Transgender Day of Visibility, which falls on March 31, is a day to celebrate the accomplishments and resilience of transgender and gender diverse individuals around the world. It is a day to stand in solidarity with the community and to recognize the challenges that transgender and gender diverse individuals continue to face.
The history of Transgender Day of Visibility dates back to 2009, when transgender activist Rachel Crandall launched the event as a way to increase visibility and awareness of transgender individuals. This day is an opportunity to bring attention to the unique struggles and barriers that transgender and gender diverse individuals face, including discrimination, violence, and marginalization. It is also an opportunity to celebrate the contributions that transgender and gender diverse individuals make to society.
Visibility is crucial for transgender and gender diverse individuals. It can help break down stigmas and stereotypes, increase understanding, and promote acceptance. It is through visibility that the transgender community can push back against the harmful and hateful rhetoric that has become so prevalent in our society today. This is particularly important now, as a wave of over 400 anti-LGBTQ legislations, with over half of them targeting transgender people, are spreading around the country. It is crucial that we stand in solidarity with our transgender and gender diverse communities and advocate for their rights.
However, visibility alone is not enough to achieve equality. It must be coupled with advocacy, education, and action. We must work to dismantle systemic barriers that prevent transgender and gender diverse individuals from accessing healthcare, housing, education, and employment.
Umpqua Valley Rainbow Collective’s LGBTQIA2S+ Community Needs Assessment Project is an excellent example of advocacy and action. This project aims to identify the needs of the LGBTQIA2S+ community in Douglas County, including transgender and gender diverse individuals. By completing the survey, members of the community can contribute to the project and help bring visibility to the unique needs of the community.
The survey is an opportunity for all LGBTQIA2S+ individuals, especially those who identify as transgender and gender diverse to share their experiences and provide feedback on what resources and services are needed in the community. It is important that as many LGBTQIA2S+ individuals as possible participate in the survey so that the findings can be representative of the community’s needs. The data collected from the survey will be used to inform policy and practice, advocate for funding and resources, and ultimately improve the lives of transgender and gender diverse individuals in Douglas County.
As we celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility, let us remember that visibility is not just about being seen, but about being heard. Let us continue to work together to create a world where transgender and gender diverse communities can live free from discrimination, violence, and marginalization. We encourage all LGBTQIA2S+ individuals in Douglas County to fill out the survey and contribute to the Umpqua Valley Rainbow Collective’s LGBTQIA2S+ Community Needs Assessment Project. Together, we can make a difference.
Umpqua Valley Rainbow Collective is a LGBTQIA2S+ led organization providing support, resources, and education for the Lesbian, Gay, Bi, Trans, Intersex, Asexual, 2-Spirited Plus community and our allies in Douglas County, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.