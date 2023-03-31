Transgender Day of Visibility, which falls on March 31, is a day to celebrate the accomplishments and resilience of transgender and gender diverse individuals around the world. It is a day to stand in solidarity with the community and to recognize the challenges that transgender and gender diverse individuals continue to face.

Umpqua Valley Rainbow Collective is a LGBTQIA2S+ led organization providing support, resources, and education for the Lesbian, Gay, Bi, Trans, Intersex, Asexual, 2-Spirited Plus community and our allies in Douglas County, Oregon.

