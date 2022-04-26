I read the many forceful and seemingly compelling reasons that we should vote for the bond measure to upgrade the schools. I must put in my 2 cents though it seems like going against a strong tide.
I have no doubt of the sincerity and good intentions of the letter writers on behalf of the bond measure. I must disagree. I think that one thing we have learned from the past couple of years with the pandemic is that the public/government school system is in large part set up for the benefit of the employees of the school districts. The labor unions flexed their muscles and wouldn't allow schools to be reopened for in person learning. Most private schools and schools in red states were by and large open much sooner. The unions in blue states such as Oregon just decided to keep schools shut down because they could.
If there were ever a case to be made for school choice this surely was it. There are many negative ramifications from the extended closure for many areas of our society and for the kids well-being. It was all about power and control. States such as Florida have fared much better because they took a common sense approach to the COVID-19 situation. The money that we pay into the system to pay for education should follow the student, then people would have more choices and it would make for less political power being wielded, instead of educating our kids.
Not sure if you have kids in Roseburg. If you do, you would know that schools in Roseburg were actually among the last to close and first to reopen in Oregon. The labor unions in Portland ran the closing and reopening schedules. That was not the case here. Put the blame on Covid or even Kate Brown, but we should be proud our schools stayed open for the majority of the pandemic.
