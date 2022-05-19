Food shortages throughout the world. Store shelves empty of baby formula. Highest gas prices in US history. Decreased snow-pack in the Rockies and Cascade Mountain ranges. Water rationing in the Colorado, Deschutes, and Klamath basins. Protests becoming a near daily event. Brutal storms hammering the eastern seaboard and southeastern states. Fire seasons near yearly ordeal. Poor forestry management, increasing homelessness and increased crime. The poor education of the youth that will eventually be running this nation. All things the GOP blames government involvement from democrats for. The fact that the GOP party and constituents want less government, then ask for government intervention is oxymoronic.
Less government over-site allows for the above-mentioned issues to plague this nation. Lack of support for school, law, and fire bonds decreases funding. Republicans have worked to systematically reduce tax revenues over the last several decades. The less they pay the happier they are. One would think that a lack of government assistance and intervention in the US will appease them.
Decreased US dependence on foreign fossil fuels comes with decreased supply and increased demand. Self-reliance on grain, poultry, beef, pork and seafood increases demand. That major portions of the agricultural and farming not irrigating in the southwest will affect prices negatively. Political demand for US isolation from world events reduces foreign cooperation in trade. These goals would exacerbate inflation in ways yet to be mentioned. GOP candidates for office at state and federal levels campaigning have not put forward any solutions to the problems aforementioned.
Their "no" to anything put forward to change the ills, gets met with a tax and spend socialist commie agenda that will give free stuff to the indigents and welfare moms to support their drug addicted behaviors. So, accusing the left of wanting free stuff while the right wants free stuff, is?
